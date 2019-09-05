|
|
Ruth C. Balderman
Woodbridge, Va formerly of Haddonfield, NJ - (nee Carlson) On Sept. 3, 2019; Age 96; of Woodbridge, VA, former longtime resident of Haddonfield, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Earl F.; Devoted mother of Michael D. (Patricia) of Montclair, VA and the late Earl W. (Margaret) of Riverside, NJ; Loving grandmother of Jennifer (Kevin) Steeprow, Kimberly (Jim) Reed, Melissa Balderman, Krista (Brittany) Balderman, the late Kelley and the late Kevin Balderman, great-grandmother of Tyler and Alexandra Steeprow; Dear aunt of many loving nieces and nephews.
Much of Ruth's life revolved around her extended family and friends. She loved living in Haddonfield and especially enjoyed her summer vacations in Cape May, NJ. "Ruthie" was a favorite lunchroom lady at HMHS where she manned the snack wagon for nearly 20 years. Ruth delighted in being with the high school students and always said that they kept her young. She was a longtime member of the Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Haddonfield and could often be found at the Mabel Kay House.
Ruth's family will greet friends on Monday, Sept. 9th, 10-10:45 AM at KAIN-MURPHY FUNERAL SERVICES, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ 08033 where her Memorial Service will follow at 11 AM. Interment at Locustwood Cem., Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ruth may be made to Interfaith Caregivers of Haddonfield, P.O. Box 186, Haddonfield, NJ 08033
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 5, 2019