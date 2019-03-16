Services
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
(856) 768-0688
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Controvich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Controvich

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruth Controvich Obituary
Ruth Controvich

Berlin - Ruth E Controvich (nee Krantz), of Berlin, NJ passed away March 12, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Controvich. Loving mother of Paul (Rita) Controvich and Bill Controvich. Dear grandmother of Lisa, Michele, Keith, Michael (Stephanie) and the late Lynda. Cherished great grandmother of Grant, Luke, Lilli, Alana and Adelynn. Devoted member of the Centenary United Methodist Church.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation Monday morning 11:00AM to 12:00PM at the COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOME 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE, BERLIN, NJ 08009. Funeral Ceremony 12:00PM. Interment of ashes to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , 1 Union St. Ste 301 Robbinsville, NJ, 08691 would be greatly appreciated. For additional information or to email condolences: CostantinoFH.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now