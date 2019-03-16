|
Ruth Controvich
Berlin - Ruth E Controvich (nee Krantz), of Berlin, NJ passed away March 12, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Controvich. Loving mother of Paul (Rita) Controvich and Bill Controvich. Dear grandmother of Lisa, Michele, Keith, Michael (Stephanie) and the late Lynda. Cherished great grandmother of Grant, Luke, Lilli, Alana and Adelynn. Devoted member of the Centenary United Methodist Church.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation Monday morning 11:00AM to 12:00PM at the COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOME 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE, BERLIN, NJ 08009. Funeral Ceremony 12:00PM. Interment of ashes to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , 1 Union St. Ste 301 Robbinsville, NJ, 08691 would be greatly appreciated. For additional information or to email condolences: CostantinoFH.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 16, 2019