Ruth D. Skowronek
Ruth D. Skowronek

Voorhees - On November 23, 2020, Ruth (nee Duffy) passed away at home in Voorhees. Born and raised in Westmont, Ruth graduated high school from St. Mary of the Angels Academy in Haddonfield where she was a member of the basketball team. She also graduated from Moore College of the Arts and specialized over the years in oil and acrylic painting. Ruth had been a resident of the Barclay section of Cherry Hill for over 30 years before retiring to Blue Heron Pines in Galloway Township 25 years ago where she was an avid golfer.

Ruth is survived by her beloved husband, Joseph; her loving daughter, Catherine (Mike) Page; her son, Michael (Kim); 2 grandchildren; her sisters, Edith Hopkins, Mary Halsted and Catherine Erlbacker.

Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Monday, November 30th beginning at 11:00 AM at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 100 Willow Bend Road, Marlton. Entombment following at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. There will be no public viewing prior to Mass. Arrangements Healey Funeral Home, Haddon Heights (www.healeyfuneralhomes.com).




Published in Courier Post from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
