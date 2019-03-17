Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Deininger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Deininger


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth Deininger Obituary
Ruth Deininger

Sicklerville - On March 14, 2019, Ruth (nee Saldan), age 67. Survived by her mother Josephine Saldan of Blackwood; sister Regina (Tom) Pohlig of Cedarbrook; niece Celeste (Ozzie) Rivera and her children Gage & Jared; and many other loving nieces and nephews. Ruth worked for McMunn Association in Collingswood. Cremation was held privately. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with her family on Wednesday morning 10-11 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. A Memorial Service will begin at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128-6804 (ASPCA.org). Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now