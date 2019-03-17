|
Ruth Deininger
Sicklerville - On March 14, 2019, Ruth (nee Saldan), age 67. Survived by her mother Josephine Saldan of Blackwood; sister Regina (Tom) Pohlig of Cedarbrook; niece Celeste (Ozzie) Rivera and her children Gage & Jared; and many other loving nieces and nephews. Ruth worked for McMunn Association in Collingswood. Cremation was held privately. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with her family on Wednesday morning 10-11 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. A Memorial Service will begin at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128-6804 (ASPCA.org). Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 17, 2019