Ruth E. Afford
Formerly of Westmont - On April 25, 2019, formerly of Westmont, NJ. Age 90 years.
Beloved wife of 64 years to the late John A. Afford. Dear mother of Sandy (the late John) Phelps, Beth (Mike) Gamache and John Jr. (Carol). Loving grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Mrs. Afford was a 1997 inductee of the Collingswood Athletic Hall of Fame as a member of the 1945 South Jersey Championship field hockey team. She was also former CFO of Space Design, Philadelphia, PA.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Saturday 10:30 to 11 AM at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 832 Park Ave., Collingswood, NJ 08108. A celebration of her life will follow at 11 AM. Inurnment Harleigh Cemetery, Camden, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul's Food Pantry at the above address.
