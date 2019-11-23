|
|
Ruth E. Bryan
Blackwood - Ruth E. Bryan (nee Cook), on November 22, 2019, of Blackwood. Age 89. Beloved wife of the late Donald, Sr. Loving mother of Donald Jr. (Judy), Ken, Janet Serad (William) and Terrie Bryan. Loving grandmother of Kristin Hoch (Anthony), Nicole Bryan, Jeff Bryan, Nick Bryan, Rachel Montgomery-Recht (Brett) and Rebecca Serad. Great grandmother of Bridget, Connor and Xander. Dear sister of Donald Cook, Dorothy Stone and the late Jack Cook, Bud Cook and Ralph Cook. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ruth's name to the Association at Alzheimer's 8180 Greensboro Dr. Suite 400, Mc Lean, VA 22102. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019