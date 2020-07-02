1/
Ruth E. Jackson
Ruth E. Jackson

Gloucester City - On June 29, 2020. Age 72. Cherished daughter of the late Theodore and Ruth Jackson. Beloved sister of William Jackson (Donna) and Joseph Jackson (Patricia). Predeceased by her siblings, Theodore (surv. Betty), John Jackson (surv. Nancy) and Grace Snyder (late Leroy). Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

Viewing, Monday July 6th from 9:30 to 10:45 AM in St. Mary's Church, 426 Monmouth St., Gloucester City. Mass 11AM in the church. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Msgr. Lucitt's Needy Children's Fund, PO Box 87, Gloucester City, NJ 08030. Please memo, Ruth E. Jackson.

McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City www.mccannhealey.com Ph: 856-456-1142




Published in Courier Post from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
851 MONMOUTH STREET
Gloucester City, NJ 08030-1508
(856) 456-1142
