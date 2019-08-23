|
|
Ruth E. Raeder
Haddon Heights - On August 19, 2019, Ruth Raeder, age 94, passed away peacefully. Ruth was a resident of Stanfill Towers in Haddon Heights NJ for 25 years. Ruth is the beloved mother of Peggy (Larry) Clements; the loving grandmother to Amy (Mike) Heim, Jammie (Kristy) Clements-Saul, Larry (Chenelle) Clements, Donna (Scott) Smith, Trisha (Steve) Redvic, and Edward ( Becky) Winters as well as 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother Elwood (Theresa) Muir and a sister Janice (Walter) App. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, William and her four children, Ruthann Mitchum, William Raeder Jr., Edward Raeder and John Raeder.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Saturday August 24th from 10:30 - 11:30 AM from the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights NJ where a Service will take place at 11:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately at Northwood Cemetery, Philadelphia, PA.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 23, 2019