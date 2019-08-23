Services
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-1675
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Raeder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth E. Raeder


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth E. Raeder Obituary
Ruth E. Raeder

Haddon Heights - On August 19, 2019, Ruth Raeder, age 94, passed away peacefully. Ruth was a resident of Stanfill Towers in Haddon Heights NJ for 25 years. Ruth is the beloved mother of Peggy (Larry) Clements; the loving grandmother to Amy (Mike) Heim, Jammie (Kristy) Clements-Saul, Larry (Chenelle) Clements, Donna (Scott) Smith, Trisha (Steve) Redvic, and Edward ( Becky) Winters as well as 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother Elwood (Theresa) Muir and a sister Janice (Walter) App. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, William and her four children, Ruthann Mitchum, William Raeder Jr., Edward Raeder and John Raeder.

Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Saturday August 24th from 10:30 - 11:30 AM from the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights NJ where a Service will take place at 11:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately at Northwood Cemetery, Philadelphia, PA.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now