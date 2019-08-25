Services
MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
851 MONMOUTH STREET
Gloucester City, NJ 08030-1508
(856) 456-1142
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:15 AM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
426 Monmouth St.
Gloucester City, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
426 Monmouth St.
Gloucester City, NJ
View Map
Ruth E. (Blake) Robinson Obituary
Ruth E. (Blake) Robinson

Gloucester City - On August 21, 2019. Age 92. (nee Radlinger). Loving mother to eight "Blake" boys, Stephen (Kathleen), Dennis (Susan), Jerre (Linda), Timothy (Deborah), William, Andrew (Patricia), Hugh (Marge), John (Shelly), grandmother great grandmother and aunt, went home to be with the Lord.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Hugh Blake (1984) and second husband William Robinson (1991) as well as her parents, William and Edna Radlinger and sister, Barbara. She is survived by a brother William (Gloria) Radlinger, and a sister, Dolores (Frank) Batavick.

Ruth was adventurously energetic, spiritual, very sociable and enjoyed a life full of family oriented activities while raising her sons in Gloucester City, NJ and as a resident of Kissimmee, FL during her retirement years.

She especially enjoyed spending time with her "sorority" girls who met at least once per month since high school graduation… she could tell you stories!

Friends and family are invited to her viewing on Wednesday, August 28, from 9:30 to 11:15 AM at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 426 Monmouth St., Gloucester City, NJ 08030. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM in the church. Interment will be private in New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Church, at the above church address. Please memo: Ruth E. Blake Robinson.

Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Ruth E. Blake Robinson. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City Ph:856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 25, 2019
