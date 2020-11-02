Ruth Elsa Fryland



Marlton - Ruth Elsa Fryland, age 92, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2020 in Marlton, NJ with her family by her side.



She was born in Aalborg, Denmark and has resided in New York state, California and Germany, before moving to South Jersey.



She was predeceased by her husband, Jorgen Fryland, they had been married for 64 years. She is survived by her sons, Henrik, Lars, his wife Paula, Chris, and Eric and his wife Brenda. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and dear family friends Edward and Bente Bladt.



The family will hold a visitation and memorial service at a future date. Please check the funeral home website for updates. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wiley Christian Retirement Community in Marlton, NJ.









Published in Courier Post from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.