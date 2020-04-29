Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth McWilliams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth G. McWilliams


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth G. McWilliams Obituary
Ruth G. McWilliams

Mt. Ephraim - Ruth G. McWilliams (nee Young), on April 28, 2020, of Mt. Ephraim. Age 99. Beloved wife of the late John. Devoted mother of Robert (Jane), Steven (Sandra) and David (Cheryl). Cherished grandmother of Jennifer, Kimberly, Jason, Daniel, Michael, Sarah, Kimberly, Andrea, Matthew, Drew and Kyleigh and great grandmother of 15. Loving daughter of the late Phillip and Florence Young. Dear sister of P. Glenn Young and the late Jean. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mrs. McWilliams was a longtime member of Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church. Due to the restrictions set forth by the State of New Jersey, there will be a private burial. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mrs. McWilliams' memory to Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church, 25 S. Black Horse Pike, Mt. Ephraim, NJ 08059. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -