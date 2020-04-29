|
Ruth G. McWilliams
Mt. Ephraim - Ruth G. McWilliams (nee Young), on April 28, 2020, of Mt. Ephraim. Age 99. Beloved wife of the late John. Devoted mother of Robert (Jane), Steven (Sandra) and David (Cheryl). Cherished grandmother of Jennifer, Kimberly, Jason, Daniel, Michael, Sarah, Kimberly, Andrea, Matthew, Drew and Kyleigh and great grandmother of 15. Loving daughter of the late Phillip and Florence Young. Dear sister of P. Glenn Young and the late Jean. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mrs. McWilliams was a longtime member of Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church. Due to the restrictions set forth by the State of New Jersey, there will be a private burial. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mrs. McWilliams' memory to Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church, 25 S. Black Horse Pike, Mt. Ephraim, NJ 08059. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020