Ruth Hafner
Blackwood - (nee Williams), on June 26, 2019. Age 83. Beloved wife of the late Robert W. Devoted mother of Robert D.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Sunday 7:00 - 9:00 pm and Monday 9:00 - 9:30 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Interment Sunset Memorial Park, Feasterville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuenral.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 28, 2019