Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Ruth Hafner Obituary
Ruth Hafner

Blackwood - (nee Williams), on June 26, 2019. Age 83. Beloved wife of the late Robert W. Devoted mother of Robert D.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Sunday 7:00 - 9:00 pm and Monday 9:00 - 9:30 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Interment Sunset Memorial Park, Feasterville, PA.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuenral.com

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post on June 28, 2019
