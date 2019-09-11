|
Ruth J. Birney
Gloucester City - On September 9, 2019, (nee Cunningham) of Gloucester City, NJ, age 89. She was the devoted wife for 63 year to the late John W. Birney, Sr., loving mother of John, Jr. (Sue), Ruth Boulden (Kevin), Robert (Barbara) and Donna Birney (Larry). She is also survived by 9 dear grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and was preceded in death by her brother Walter Cunningham and her sister Marie Leafey. Ruth graduated from Mary Ethel Costello School in 1947 and was a life member of VFW Post #3620 Ladies Auxiliary in Gloucester City. Relatives and friends are invited to meet Friday from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at the ETHERINGTON-CRERAN FUNERAL HOME, 700 POWELL ST., GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ. Ruth's Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM at the funeral with interment to follow at Woodbury Memorial Park in West Deptford. Memories and condolences may be share with her family at (www.etheringtonfh.com)
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 11, 2019