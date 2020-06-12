Ruth June KirchnerRuth June Kirchner passed away on June 11th, after a period of declining health. At the time of her passing, June was a resident of Burlington Woods nursing home. Until January, 2014, June lived at 39 E Bettlewood in Oaklyn, her home for many years.June was born July 24, 1932 in Camden. She was the only child of Harold A Rogers and Ruth Jordan Rogers. Mr Rogers, in particular, was quite taken with his daughter and provided an idyllic childhood for her and with her.June was raised in Oaklyn, and graduated from Collingswood High School in 1950. She was a hard working woman, who was always gainfully employed. After some earlier jobs, June began a long career with RCA in Camden. She took great pride in her administrative work there supporting upper management.At RCA she met her husband, Theodore H. Kirchner. June and Ted married on January 13, 1973. Ted was a widower with four sons. The family took up residence in June's Oaklyn home. June and Ted enjoyed 21 years together, until Ted's death in January, 1994. June considered their time together to be the best years of her adult life. They both retired in 1987, and happily spent all their retirement time together. They delighted in celebrating anniversaries and holidays, particularly Christmases, and reveled in annual vacations in Ocean City. They also loved to dance together.June continued living in Oaklyn after Ted's passing. She enjoyed the companionship of her miniature poodles, whom she treated with loving care. June was an accomplished seamstress and shared her sewing knowledge with a network of other enthusiasts. June enjoyed, and was blessed with, the close friendship of her neighbor, Carole Roth. In June's latter years, when living alone became difficult for her, Carole was a loving companion whose assistance enabled June to remain in her home as long as possible. Carole continued their friendship by regular visits while June was in the nursing home. June's family thanks Carole for her extraordinary acts of kindness and devoted friendship.June is survived by four stepsons and their families: Ted and Diane, State College, PA; Harry and Anne, Edmonds, WA ; Matt and Terri, Sanibel, FL; Scott and Kathleen, Stanhope, NJ; and five grandchildren.There will be an hour of gathering at Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes 400 White Horse Pike Oaklyn, noon to 1 pm, Tuesday, June 16th.Following the visitation, June will be interred at Lakeview Memorial Park in Cinnaminson in a private ceremony.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to a local animal shelter. #crerancelebration #heartfelt