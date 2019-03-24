|
|
Ruth L. Lodgek
- - Ruth L. Lodgek passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, surrounded by her children, at age 97.
Ruth was born in Camden, NJ. She was raised in Westmont, NJ by parents Edwin and Barbara Vandever. Ruth graduated from Collingswood High School, where she lettered all four years in swimming. On February 7, 1998, Ruth was inducted into The Athletic Hall of Fame, as a member of The South Jersey Girls Swim Team Champions in 1937, 1938, and 1939. Ruth also lived in Haddon Township, NJ and enjoyed spending her summers on Long Beach Island. Ruth spent her retirement years residing in Florida.
The greatest joy in Ruth's life was the love and pride she had in her family from witnessing their happiness and accomplishments. She was the beloved mother of four children, grandmother, (Nan), of nine grandchildren and great grandmother to fifteen.
Ruth was predeceased by her husband of 69 year, Jule W. Lodgek, Sr. She leaves behind her four children, son, Jule Lodgek, Jr. (Sandie), of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, son, Ed Lodgek (Jane), of Ocean City, NJ and Bonita Springs, Fl, daughter, Ruth Erdner (Rick), of Haddonfield, NJ and Palm Coast, Fl and daughter, Barb Rimmer of Vernon, NJ, and her loving grandchildren, Scott, Julie, Karl, Rich, Cliff, Kyle, Dave, Dalton and Jake and fifteen great grandchildren.
Ruth will be greatly missed by her family but she will live forever within their hearts.
The family will receive relatives and friends on June 17th, 11:00AM-Noon at the Haddonfield United Methodist Church (Sayer Center), 29 Warwick Rd., Haddonfield, NJ. A Memorial Service will be held in the chapel of the Church at Noon.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 24, 2019