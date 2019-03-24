Services
Blake-Doyle Funeral Home
226 West Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-2570
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Haddonfield United Methodist Church (Sayer Center)
29 Warwick Rd
Haddonfield, NJ
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Haddonfield United Methodist Church (Sayer Center)
29 Warwick Rd
Haddonfield, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Lodgek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth L. Lodgek

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruth L. Lodgek Obituary
Ruth L. Lodgek

- - Ruth L. Lodgek passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, surrounded by her children, at age 97.

Ruth was born in Camden, NJ. She was raised in Westmont, NJ by parents Edwin and Barbara Vandever. Ruth graduated from Collingswood High School, where she lettered all four years in swimming. On February 7, 1998, Ruth was inducted into The Athletic Hall of Fame, as a member of The South Jersey Girls Swim Team Champions in 1937, 1938, and 1939. Ruth also lived in Haddon Township, NJ and enjoyed spending her summers on Long Beach Island. Ruth spent her retirement years residing in Florida.

The greatest joy in Ruth's life was the love and pride she had in her family from witnessing their happiness and accomplishments. She was the beloved mother of four children, grandmother, (Nan), of nine grandchildren and great grandmother to fifteen.

Ruth was predeceased by her husband of 69 year, Jule W. Lodgek, Sr. She leaves behind her four children, son, Jule Lodgek, Jr. (Sandie), of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, son, Ed Lodgek (Jane), of Ocean City, NJ and Bonita Springs, Fl, daughter, Ruth Erdner (Rick), of Haddonfield, NJ and Palm Coast, Fl and daughter, Barb Rimmer of Vernon, NJ, and her loving grandchildren, Scott, Julie, Karl, Rich, Cliff, Kyle, Dave, Dalton and Jake and fifteen great grandchildren.

Ruth will be greatly missed by her family but she will live forever within their hearts.

The family will receive relatives and friends on June 17th, 11:00AM-Noon at the Haddonfield United Methodist Church (Sayer Center), 29 Warwick Rd., Haddonfield, NJ. A Memorial Service will be held in the chapel of the Church at Noon.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now