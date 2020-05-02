|
|
Ruth L. Pinkstone
Burlington - (nee Bowen), age 89 years, passed away peacefully at the Masonic Village at Burlington; Beloved wife of the late Gerald M. Pinkstone; Loving mother of Nancy (Gary) Sarno and Mark Pinkstone; Cherished grandmother of Kristin, Gary, Morgan, and Rachel; Dear great-grandmother of Cole, Callen, and Emmett.
After raising her children to be independent and self-sufficient, Ruth went and broke the "glass ceiling" for women in the workplace before it even had a name - by starting her financial services career as a bank teller, and retiring from that career as a vice president many years later - all while continuing to take care of a husband, children and home.
Her time away from work was filled with the joys of teaching Sunday School; conducting the Trinity Methodist Church Junior Choir; meeting with a group of her lifelong friends almost every week, and spending time with her family.
Due to current circumstances, all services will be held privately at this time, with a Life Celebration to be announced at a later date. Interment will be at Locustwood Cemetery in Cherry Hill.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you support her favorite charities in her memory: St. Jude Hospital for Children (https://www.stjude.org) and the Voorhees Animal Orphanage of Voorhees Township, NJ (https://www.vaonj.org). Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 2 to May 3, 2020