Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:15 PM
Trinity Presbyterian Church
499 Route 70 East
Cherry Hill, NJ
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
7:30 PM
1930 - 2020
Washington Township - Ruth M. Behrens (nee Missimer) of Washington Township, NJ, died March 10, 2020. Age 89. Beloved wife of Edward Behrens. Loving mother of Carl Papa, Jr. (Donna C.) of Knoxville, TN; Gary W. Papa (Nancy J.) of Collingswood, NJ; Pamela Mazziotto (Nicholas) of Washington Township, NJ and Robert R. Papa (Robert A. Costa) of Provincetown, MA. Devoted step mother of David Behrens (Karen) of Cassopolis, MI and Kelly L. Behrens of Marlton, NJ. Devoted grandmother of Benjamin, Bethany, Zachary, Nicholas, Jonathan, Lauren, Courtney, Brooke, Jennifer, Michael and Rachel. Devoted great grandmother of 15. Dear sister of Katherine Jansen of Ft. Myers, FL and Carol Giacobbe of Hammonton, NJ. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends will gather Monday evening 6 to 7:15pm at Trinity Presbyterian Church 499 Route 70 East, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Funeral service 7:30pm. Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
