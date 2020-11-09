Ruth M. Marcianna
Gibbstown, NJ - (nee Green) On November 7, 2020, age 73. Beloved wife of the late Ronald A. Marcianna. Dear mother of Lisa (Gary) Tesi and the late Michelle Marcianna. Loving grandmother of Matthew and Joseph. Cherished sister of Christine Wilk and sister-in-law of Louis J. (Bert) Marcianna and Regetta (Stosh) Sobieski. Also surviving are her many nieces, nephews and dearest friends.
Relatives and friends of the family will meet for her viewing on Wednesday morning from 8:30am to 10:00am at the BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, 1300 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00am Wednesday morning at St. Clare Of Assisi Parish, at St Michael R. C. Church, 313 Memorial Ave., Gibbstown, NJ. 08027. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions in Ruth's memory to The Michelle Marcianna Memorial Scholarship Fund, 333 Ridgeway St., Gloucester City, NJ 08030. To offer condolences, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com
