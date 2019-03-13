|
Ruth M. Richardson
Haddonfield, NJ - (nee Montanye) On March 12, 2019. Age 88, formerly of Fairton, NJ; graduated in 1948 Bridgeton HS and 1952 Cooper School of Nursing, married John P. in 1954. Survived by 4 daughters, Nancy Crivaro (Michael), Betsy Nusbaumer, Lynn Brandt (Peter) and Sally Seddon (Warren); 10 grandchildren: Leigh Schoepflin (Zach), Adrienne Moreno (Cesar), Claire & Ethan Crivaro, Sarah Thomas (Shawn), Laurel Nusbaumer, Corinne, Colette & Colleen Brandt and Keith Seddon and 1 great granddaughter Kira Thomas.
Ruth enjoyed many years nursing at Cooper Hospital, spending time with family, traveling with friends, summers on the pond in Maine, theater, knitting, preparing lunches at church for seniors, circle meetings and exercise classes. Her smile will be missed by family and friends.
Ruth's family will receive friends on Saturday, March 16th, from 10-10:45AM at First Presbyterian Church, 20 E. Kings Hwy., Haddonfield, NJ 08033; where her Memorial Service will follow at 11 AM. Internment, private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the church at the above address or to Caring Hearts, via the church office.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 13, 2019