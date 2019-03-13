Services
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
First Presbyterian Church
20 E. Kings Hwy
Haddonfield, NJ
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
20 E. Kings Hwy
Haddonfield, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth M. Richardson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruth M. Richardson Obituary
Ruth M. Richardson

Haddonfield, NJ - (nee Montanye) On March 12, 2019. Age 88, formerly of Fairton, NJ; graduated in 1948 Bridgeton HS and 1952 Cooper School of Nursing, married John P. in 1954. Survived by 4 daughters, Nancy Crivaro (Michael), Betsy Nusbaumer, Lynn Brandt (Peter) and Sally Seddon (Warren); 10 grandchildren: Leigh Schoepflin (Zach), Adrienne Moreno (Cesar), Claire & Ethan Crivaro, Sarah Thomas (Shawn), Laurel Nusbaumer, Corinne, Colette & Colleen Brandt and Keith Seddon and 1 great granddaughter Kira Thomas.

Ruth enjoyed many years nursing at Cooper Hospital, spending time with family, traveling with friends, summers on the pond in Maine, theater, knitting, preparing lunches at church for seniors, circle meetings and exercise classes. Her smile will be missed by family and friends.

Ruth's family will receive friends on Saturday, March 16th, from 10-10:45AM at First Presbyterian Church, 20 E. Kings Hwy., Haddonfield, NJ 08033; where her Memorial Service will follow at 11 AM. Internment, private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the church at the above address or to Caring Hearts, via the church office.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now