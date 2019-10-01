|
Ruth M. Sumner
Southampton - Ruth M. Sumner (nee Adams) of Southampton, NJ died Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She was 85. Wife of the late Thomas G. and mother of the late Steven G., Ruth is survived by her daughter, Debra Ann Clark and her husband Robert; her grandchildren, Colleen Wells, Carrie Elliott and her husband, Richard, Timothy Sumner, Matthew Sumner and his wife, Jamie Lee , and Joshua Clark; and her great grandchildren, Steven, Logan, and Conner Wells and Richard and Sumner Elliott. She was predeceased by her brother, Thomas Adams. Ruth was the former owner of the Curiosity Shop in Medford. A Visitation will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 beginning at 10 AM followed by a Memorial Service at 11 AM at the Indian Mills United Methodist Church, 89 Indian Mills Rd., Shamong. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ruth's memory may be made to the at .
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 1, 2019