|
|
Ruth Price
Cherry Hill - September 30, 2019. Wife of the late Samuel Price. Mother of Andrea Price, Shelley (Jim) Geiger and Barbara (Jeffrey) Katz. Grandmother of Jessica (Matthew) Hand, Alaina (Thomas) Gilligo, Matthew (Sarah) Geiger and Sarah Geiger. Great grandmother of Sebastian, Felix and Tommy. Relatives and friends are invited Wednesday beginning 10:00 AM to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 10:30 AM. Int. Crescent Mem. Park. The family will receive guests at the home of Shelley and Jim Geiger on Wednesday, and at the home of Andrea Price on Thursday. Contributions may be made to Lions Gate Skilled Nursing.
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 1, 2019