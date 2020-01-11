|
Ruth R. Reif
Haddon Heights - On January 10, 2020, Ruth Regina Reif (nee Rauscher) passed away peacefully at home in Haddon Heights at the age of 105. A graduate of Camden Catholic High School, she was a longtime resident of Haddon Heights working for over thirty years at Fastow's 5 and 10 Store. She was also a devoted parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Parish attending daily mass there as well as being a former member of the choir and cleaning the church.
Mrs. Reif was predeceased by her beloved husband, Francis "Bert". She is lovingly survived by her children, Francis C. Reif (MaryAnn), Regina "Jean" Bullock , Margaret "Peggy" DiTomo (Paul), Jack Reif, Thomas Reif (Diane) and Joan Klingler (Thomas); 20 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, 17 great great grandchildren; her sisters, Mary Vollmer and Betty Kelly; her sister-in-law, Dot Rauscher along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Wednesday evening from 7:00 - 9:00 PM and again Thursday morning from 9:30 - 10:30 AM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, 11:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima RC Church, 4th Avenue and Kings Highway, Haddon Heights. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 or at www.samaritannj.org.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020