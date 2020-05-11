|
Ruth Rodier
Sicklerville - Ruth Marian Rodier (nee Starke), age 89 of Sicklerville, passed away on Friday May 8, 2020 peacefully at home. Predeceased by her husband and soulmate George Rodier, Sr in 2013.
Ruth was born on September 27, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois, moved several times with her family and ended up in Glenolden, PA where she attended Glen-Nor High School, met "the Love of her life" and graduated in 1948. Ruth and George were married November 17, 1951 in St. George's Catholic Church. Eventually they moved to Cherry Hill where they raised their 7 beautiful and loving children.
Ruth and George were avid tennis players and made many friends at the Haddonfield Tennis Club and Longshore Lake Tennis Club in Naples Florida. Ruth also enjoyed golf, oil painting, mahjong, her Philadelphia sports (Go Eagles!) and spending time with her family. She was a devout church goer who regularly attended mass at Our Lady of Hope Parish/St. Agnes Church in Blackwood NJ
Survived by her Beloved children Dave (Tobey), Daniel (Diana), Dennis, George Jr. (Terry), Ruth
(Ron), Mark (Andrea) and Gregory (Danielle). Cherished 26 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren soon to be 16, her sister Ramona Scatchard and many nephews and nieces.
Besides her husband George, Ruth was preceded in death by her grandaughter Sara Jayne, Great grandson Jai Daniel, brothers Mike and Bill Starke.
Ruth's life will be celebrated by her family privately due to the healthcare crisis of COVID-19. A Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Hope/St. Agnes Church, Blackwood, NJ, will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Right to Life, 631 Market St., Camden, NJ or Our Lady of Good Counsel Home for Mothers and Babies, 600 Meadowlands Parkway, Suite 251, Secaucus, NJ 07094. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 11 to May 12, 2020