Ruth V. Dreger
Pennsauken, formerly of South Philadelphia - (nee Lydon) On September 27, 2020; age 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph; Devoted mother of Michael (June) Dreger; Loving Mom-Mom of Meredith (Andrew) Thornton and Michael Dreger (Jennifer Ihnacik); Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Dreger was a cafeteria cashier at Cherry Hill West High School for many years, and after her retirement loved to spend time at the St. Peter Senior Center.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Friday from 9 to 9:30 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM at the Church of St. Peter, 43 W. Maple Avenue in Merchantville. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Yeadon, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to St. Peter Church, 43 W. Maple Avenue, Merchantville, NJ 08109. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com