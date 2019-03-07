Services
Cedar Brook - Ruth Wells Olinda, age 94, of Cedar Brook, NJ, passed peacefully on March 5th, 2019. Beloved wife of 42 years to the late Walter J. Olinda. Loving mother of Charles (Grace) Olinda, Susan (Robert) Loveland, Timothy (Lisa) Olinda, Sarah (Glenn) Davis, the late Walter J. Olinda Jr., and the late Ella Marie Yates, survived by her husband Brian Yates. Also survived by 17 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

She spent her life loving God, and loving others, and was an avid reader. She grew up in church, and was a blessing to many congregations over the years. Ruth and Walter were outstanding Foster Parents, and cared for over 120 children.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing Saturday, March 9, 2019 10am-11am at the DuBois Funeral Home, 700 S. White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ 08106. Funeral Service 11am at the Funeral Home. Interment Harleigh Cemetery, Camden.

Memorial contributions may be made to the at . Condolences and memories may be shared at www.duboisfuneralhome.net
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 7, 2019
