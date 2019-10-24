|
Ruth Willis Harrington (nee Sinclair)
Williamstown, NJ - Died Monday, October 21, 2019 in Pitman, New Jersey. She was 81 years old. Ruth passed to her heavenly home peacefully surrounded by family. She was born and raised in Camden, New Jersey by her loving parents Thomas McMillan Sinclair and Caroline (Willis) Sinclair. Ruth was married to the late Neil Steven Harrington, Sr. in 1957. She is survived by her children Darlene Schoenewald (Stanley), Cheryl Harrington, and Neil Steven Harrington, Jr.; grandchildren David Archibald (Melissa), Brian Archibald (Melissa), Steven Archibald (Jaclyn), Sandra Schoenewald, Timothy Connolly, and Shawn Connolly; great-grandchildren Brandon, Mason, Sawyer, and Ayden; and step great-grandsons Hayden, Myles, and Nico. Ruth is also survived by her beloved siblings Caroline (Jeannie) Davis, Thomas (Sonny) McMillan Sinclair, Jr., and Doris Snyder; predeceased by sister Anne Craig. Ruth lived every day of her life dedicated to her faith, her family and her home. Her personal faith in God sustained her and gave her joy throughout her life. Ruth was a devoted and loving wife and mother. Her home was open and welcoming, for many years the center of all extended family gatherings. She was content to spend her time with her family wherever she was, and loved every home she ever lived in. Ruth always made sure her children and grandchildren knew she was always praying for them. While we will miss her presence with us here, we know Ruth is with Jesus in her heavenly home and will greet us with open arms again one day. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Monday, October 28th from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the Cross Keys United Methodist Church, 1644 N. Main Street, Williamstown, where a funeral service will follow at 12:00 PM. Memorial donations in Ruth's name may be sent to: America's Keswick - Colony of Mercy, 601 Route 530, Whiting, New Jersey 08759, note in Memory of Ruth Harrington; or made on their website americaskeswick.org. To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.FarnelliFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019