Ruthann Arnold, (nee Wilhelm)
Atco, NJ - Ruthann Arnold (Nee Wilhelm) age 70, passed away suddenly on May 5, 2020, after a brief hospitalization, non-COVID related death.
Ruthann was born on March 1, 1950, in Hammonton, NJ and was a life-long resident of Atco. She is survived by her loving daughter Leeann and husband Joseph Garvey, and her two beloved granddaughters, Samantha and Danielle. She was predeceased by her parents, William and Leah Maressa Wilhelm. Ruthann is also survived by her brothers, William Wilhelm (Tamie), Robert Wilhelm (Stephanie), and Christofer Wilhelm (Jodi), her nieces and nephews, and will be dearly missed by her extended family.
Without equivocation, her devotion to family was one of her greatest attributes. If you wanted to know what was really most important to Ruthann in her life, she would tell you, without hesitation, her unwavering love and dedication to family. From the family's perspective, that will be her greatest bequest forevermore. There are so many wonderful stories about her many, many adventures vacationing in Disney World with three generations simultaneously over a span of nearly thirty years and the sheer enjoyment she always felt being such an integral part of the "magical" experience.
In addition to practically qualifying to be a Mouseketeer from all of the Disney points she accumulated, Ruthann was also a veritable world-class shopper. If there had been an Olympic event for retail shopping Ruthann would have been a gold medalist year in and out. It was always a pleasant foray for her and more often than not she purchased gifts for others.
However, it was during holidays, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas, that the memories of Ruthann as the gracious and absolutely fabulous host that will always be the most powerful for the family. It was almost as if she saved all of her energy for the holidays and the family knew well in advance that the holiday gatherings at "Aunt Rudy's" home would be like scenes in a Norman Rockwell painting with a great gourmet feast, beautiful place settings, decorations, games, and most importantly - laughter. She was an amazing chef, a master organizer, and she quite literally put love into everything she did for the holidays.
Ruthann was also a very skilled and highly respected businesswoman. She has been described as the "Matriarch" and the driving force behind the growth and development of Title America in Berlin, NJ. where she was employed as a Director for forty-five years. She thoroughly enjoyed mastering the myriad of challenges in her position and was viewed as an indisputable authority on title and real estate transactions in the greater Delaware Valley region.
Ruthann had a spirit like no other and a personality and "presence" that never diminished over time. While she could be loving and caring, especially with family, she also forged a career as a woman at a time when the title insurance field was not a gender-friendly environment. Nevertheless, she achieved her goals with the old-fashioned method of working as hard as possible and with unparalleled determination.
Anyone who knew Ruthann was definitely blessed to share their lives with such an incredible woman who made an enduring mark in virtually everything she did. She leaves a profound legacy. Due to the current gathering restrictions, a public memorial service for Ruthann will be held at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Ruthann may be made to the Community Foundation of South Jersey, P.O. Box 446, Haddonfield, NJ 08033, c/o Maressa Multiple Sclerosis Center. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home in Hammonton, www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 8 to May 10, 2020