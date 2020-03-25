|
Ruthe Katz Goldberg
Voorhees - Ruthe Katz Goldberg passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020. Ruthe was born January 5, 1923 in Boston, Massachusetts to Sylvia Bernklau Katz and Hyman Usher Katz. As an infant, she moved with her parents to Hackensack, New Jersey. She graduated from Hackensack High School and Trenton State Teachers College (now the College of New Jersey). In both high school and college, Ruthe was the first violin in the school orchestras. Following graduation, she returned to Hackensack where she was employed as a high school librarian. On November 18, 1945 Ruthe married the love of her life, Louis Goldberg from Englewood, New Jersey. During her long life Ruthe was a member of the Sisterhood at Congregation Ahavath Torah in Englewood NJ, a life member of Haddassah, an active member of Brandeis Women, and a member of ORT. For a number of years, Ruthe was the office manager at her husband's orthodontic practice and later was employed by the Haworth Schools as a librarian. For the last 12 years, Ruthe has been a resident at Lions Gate Adult Community in Voorhees, NJ. where she was an active member of the food and music committees. Ruthe was the matriarch of the Goldberg/Katz family and she will be dearly missed. Ruthe was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband Louis, and her brother Edward Kent. She is survived by her sister Charlotte Stabinsky and her children Barbara Gudwin (Philip) Santa Fe, NM and Michael Goldberg (Anne) Cherry Hill, NJ. She is also survived by grandsons Steven and Samuel Goldberg and granddaughters Sari Lynch and Ariel Gudwin. Ruthe was a loving great-grandmother of Louis Lincoln and Guinevere Juliet Lynch. A special thanks goes to Dr. Kevin Overbeck at Lions Gate and a special friend Bianca Gross who provided loving care and friendship during Ruthe's last years. Donations may be sent to HIAS (an immigrant aid society) at 1300 Spring St. Ste 500, Silver Spring, Md. 20910, or the .
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020