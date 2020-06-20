Ryan Charles Coe
Williamstown, NJ - Age 28, passed away peacefully at home on June 18, 2020.
Ryan was born March 28, 1992 in Washington Township, NJ and welcomed into this world by his excited parents Rick and Patty. Ryan was a bright eyed, energetic and beautiful boy. From the time he met his first dog, his beloved Bear, Ryan had a lifelong love of animals.
Ryan was graduated in 2011 from Williamstown High School. He went on to earn a degree in 2018 from Rowan College of South Jersey. Ryan had far-ranging interests and loved music, politics, animals, fishing, exercising, gardening, and genealogy. At the time of his passing, Ryan was employed at Bagelicious Café in Westville, NJ.
Ryan dearly loved and was loved by a large extended family, and he especially admired the accomplishments of his sister Sheryl. Ryan was extremely proud of his accomplishment of attaining the rank of Eagle Scout.
Ryan was the precious son of Richard P. Coe, Jr. and Patricia Aman. Loving step-son of Jack Aman. Dear brother of Sheryl Coe. Devoted grandson of paternal grandparents Barbara Dix, Richard P. Coe, Sr., and Toni Coe. Treasured nephew of Michael Coe (Christina) and Brian Coe (Gretchen). Ryan had many loving cousins.
Ryan was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather William Dix, maternal grandparents William and Elizabeth Mann, and paternal great-grandmothers who loved him very much, Kathryn Mink and Madeleine Coe.
Ryan was known for his generosity and keen sense of social justice, sometimes handing over his last dollar for those in need. Ryan was kind, sensitive, and compassionate. Our world is a poorer place without Ryan in it, and he will be painfully missed by the many who knew and loved him.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Thursday, June 25th from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the Farnelli Funeral Home, 504 N. Main Street, Williamstown, NJ. A service will follow at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Ryan's favored charities:
The World Wildlife Fund, because of Ryan's concern for animals. Abilities Solutions, Westville, NJ because he believed in their mission of helping others. The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 125 of Williamstown, where Ryan had many friends.
"Come as you are…as you were…as I want you to be…as a friend" ~ Nirvana
"Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened." ~ Dr. Seuss
