MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
851 MONMOUTH STREET
Gloucester City, NJ 08030-1508
(856) 456-1142
Ryan Harter
Viewing
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Thursday, May 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary’s Church
Gloucester City, NJ
Ryan P. Harter Obituary
Ryan P. Harter

Gloucester City - On May 3, 2019. Age 26. Beloved son of Gary M. and Anne Harter (nee Fitzpatrick). Loving brother of Ian M. Harter and Lauren N. Liddy. Cherished maternal grandson of Marie Fitzpatrick. Beloved uncle of Lorelie and Jonah. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and a special group of friends. Ryan was a graduate of Gloucester High School class of 2011. He loved sports and animals.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Wednesday evening, May 8th, from 6 to 8 PM and again on Thursday morning, May 9th from 9 to 10:15 AM at the McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 851 Monmouth St., Gloucester City. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 11 AM in St. Mary's Church, Gloucester City. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society c/o St. Mary's Church, 426 Monmouth St., Gloucester City, NJ 08030. Please memo, Ryan P. Harter.

Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Ryan P. Harter. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City Ph:856-456-1142.
Published in Courier-Post on May 7, 2019
