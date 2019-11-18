Services
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Joseph Villa
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Joseph Villa
S. Daniel Margaret O'Connor Ssj

S. Daniel Margaret O'Connor Ssj
S. Daniel Margaret O'Connor, SSJ

S. Daniel Margaret O'Connor (formerly Margaret Mary O'Connor), November 17, 2019, Age 90. Daughter of the late Edward and Margaret O'Connor. Sister of the late Edward, James, John, William and S. Mary Audrey O'Connor, SSJ. She is survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and members of her Congregation, the Sisters of St. Joseph. Religious, relatives and friends and invited to call on Thursday at 2 p.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 3 p.m. at St. Joseph Villa. Interment in Villa Cemetery. Donations in Sister's memory may be made to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031.

KOLLER FUNERAL HOME

Share condolences at www.kollerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
