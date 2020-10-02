1/1
S. Roland Aristone Jr.
S. Roland Aristone Jr.

S. Roland Aristone Jr. of Shamong, NJ was called home to the lord on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was 81. Son of the late S. Roland Sr. and Carmela Aristone, brother of the late Menotti Aristone (Jeannie) and father to the late Matthew and Anthony, Roland is survived by his loving wife of 61 yrs. Roseanne (nee Murtha); his children, Victoria Schneider ( Gary), Alicia Trappanese ( Leonard), Roland lll, and Francine Kolikias; Loving grandfather to Victoria and Barry Davies, Leonard Trappanese JR (Danielle), Luciano Trappanese, Christine Cherneff (Nick) Nicholas Aristone (Abigail), Annalise, Tatiana, and Bianca Aristone; and William and Dominic Kolikias; his great grandchildren, Rya Jane and Remy Marie Trappanese and Alexander and Elizabeth Aristone; his siblings, Lynne Keebler, Phillip Aristone (Sandy), Dennis Aristone (Anne), and Celeste Keenan, and many nieces, nephews , as well as extended family. Roland was a general contractor at Roland Aristone Inc. He was also a horse enthusiast and owned race horses for many years. The only thing that could be measured to the strength of the man was the size of his heart. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Roland's memory to St. Jude's Children's Research, 501 St. Jude Pl; Memphis, TN 38015 or Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. Funeral Services and Interment are private. Condolences can be sent at www.lechnerfuneralhome.com.




Published in Courier Post from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lechner Funeral Home
24 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
609-654-2298
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
