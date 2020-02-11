Services
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 665-0150
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:30 AM
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sadie O'Connor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sadie M. O'Connor


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sadie M. O'Connor Obituary
Sadie M. O'Connor

Pennsauken - (nee Speer) age 96 years, formerly of Camden, passed away on February 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ralph Walters and Edward O'Connor. Devoted mother of the late Ralph F. Walters. Survived by loving granddaughters, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and devoted friends and neighbors.

Sadie enjoyed sewing for her friends and children. She loved animals and had many cats and dogs as pets throughout her life. Sadie also liked to watch Hallmark movies and spend time with friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 10:30 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Rd, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 AM. Entombment will follow at Arlington Cemetery in Pennsauken. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sadie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -