Sadie M. O'Connor
Pennsauken - (nee Speer) age 96 years, formerly of Camden, passed away on February 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ralph Walters and Edward O'Connor. Devoted mother of the late Ralph F. Walters. Survived by loving granddaughters, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and devoted friends and neighbors.
Sadie enjoyed sewing for her friends and children. She loved animals and had many cats and dogs as pets throughout her life. Sadie also liked to watch Hallmark movies and spend time with friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 10:30 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Rd, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 AM. Entombment will follow at Arlington Cemetery in Pennsauken. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020