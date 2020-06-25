Sadie R. Cardone
West Deptford, NJ - CARDONE, Sadie R. (nee Augusto) On June 25, 2020. Of West Deptford, NJ. Age 98. Beloved wife of the late Camillo Cardone. Devoted mother of the late Frank C. Cardone and survived by her caring daughter-in-law Carol Cardone. Adoring grandmother of Regina Cardone (Jon) and Nicholas Cardone (Rebecca). Dear great grandmother of Jessica, Aidan, Hunter and great great grandmother of Leah. Sadie will also be missed by many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. After a career in advertising Sadie retired from the Courier Post in 1968, where she was known as "Miss French". She spoke five languages, adored the time she spent with her grandchildren and loved baking, every year at Christmas her family, friends and neighbors would enjoy her pies and pizzelles. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Tuesday June 30th from 12 Noon to 1 PM at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt.73 and Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM at the funeral home. Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Angelic Health Hospice Care, 8025 Black Horse Pike, Suite 501, West Atlantic City, NJ 08232 or to a charity of your choice.






Published in Courier Post from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
