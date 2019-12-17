|
|
Sal Zagone
Williamstown - on December 16, 2019, of Williamstown. Age 88. Beloved husband of Rose (nee Congialdi). Devoted father of Sara Zagone and Maria Zagone. Dear brother of John Zagone, Giannina Libreri, Rose Stanfa, and the late Nicasio Zagone. Cherished brother-in-law of Josephine Zagone, Susan Imbesi (Angelo), Lena Stanfa and Lucy Congialdi. Sal will also be missed by many loving nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing Thursday 7:00 - 9:00 pm and Friday 8:15 - 9:15 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 am at St. Charles Borromeo RC Church, Washington Twp. Entombment Eglington Cemetery, Clarksboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sal's memory may be made to the , 3 Eves Dr., Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019