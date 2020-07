Or Copy this URL to Share

Salvadore Rivera



Sadly Salvadore Rivera passed away on June 29th.12:23 am.



Survived by Anna Rivera, his 3 sons Louis Rivera, Kraig Rivera, Keith Rivera..also host of grandkids.









