Salvatore Innocenzo
Haddon Heights - Salvatore (Suie) Innocenzo, 78, of Haddon Heights, NJ passed on May 10, 2019. Suie was born to Anthony and Mary on October 29, 1940, in Camden, NJ. He graduated from Camden Catholic High School in 1958 and received a Bachelor's degree from Rutgers University in 1962. He married Lynn Sullivan in 1964 and they lived together in Haddon Heights, NJ.
He leaves as his legacy 3 children: Mike (Susan), Jeff (Darlene) and John (Bobbie). He also leaves to cherish his memory 9 grandchildren: Matt, Dan and Elizabeth (Mike); Hailey, Hannah and Nick (Jeff) and May, Brooklyn and Dakota (John). He was preceded in death by his twin brother Carl. Suie was a partner at Martin, Ragone & Maroccia until he retired in 2001. He was a passionate about long road trips, sports and loved spending his summers in Sea Isle City, NJ.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Monday evening, May 13th from 7:00 - 9:00 PM at the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday morning, 11:00 AM at St Rose of Lima Church, 4th Avenue and Kings Highway, Haddon Heights.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in his name to St. Joseph's Carpenter Society (20 Church Street, Camden, NJ 08105) or at www.sjcscamden.org.
Published in Courier-Post on May 12, 2019