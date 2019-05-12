Services
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-1675
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St Rose of Lima Church
4th Avenue and Kings Highway
Haddon Heights, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Salvatore Innocenzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Salvatore Innocenzo


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Salvatore Innocenzo Obituary
Salvatore Innocenzo

Haddon Heights - Salvatore (Suie) Innocenzo, 78, of Haddon Heights, NJ passed on May 10, 2019. Suie was born to Anthony and Mary on October 29, 1940, in Camden, NJ. He graduated from Camden Catholic High School in 1958 and received a Bachelor's degree from Rutgers University in 1962. He married Lynn Sullivan in 1964 and they lived together in Haddon Heights, NJ.

He leaves as his legacy 3 children: Mike (Susan), Jeff (Darlene) and John (Bobbie). He also leaves to cherish his memory 9 grandchildren: Matt, Dan and Elizabeth (Mike); Hailey, Hannah and Nick (Jeff) and May, Brooklyn and Dakota (John). He was preceded in death by his twin brother Carl. Suie was a partner at Martin, Ragone & Maroccia until he retired in 2001. He was a passionate about long road trips, sports and loved spending his summers in Sea Isle City, NJ.

Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Monday evening, May 13th from 7:00 - 9:00 PM at the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday morning, 11:00 AM at St Rose of Lima Church, 4th Avenue and Kings Highway, Haddon Heights.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in his name to St. Joseph's Carpenter Society (20 Church Street, Camden, NJ 08105) or at www.sjcscamden.org.
Published in Courier-Post on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now