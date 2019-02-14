|
Salvatore J. Aversa
Runnemede - Salvatore J. Aversa, on February 12, 2019, of Runnemede; formerly of Gloucester Twp. Age 71. Beloved husband of Roseanne Aversa (nee DiDonna) for 49 years. Devoted father of Tara Root (Michael) and Dana Macleod (Peter). Loving Pop Pop of Michael S. and Cooper Root and Abigail and Leo Macleod. Dear brother of Jack Aversa (Nancy), Jerry Aversa (Joanne), Dominic Aversa (Karen), Elaine Aversa, and the late Jeff Aversa. Special brother-in-law of Dominic and Theresa DiDonna, Lucille Grandizio, and Rosanne Aversa. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Sal and his wife Roseanne founded Aversa's Flower Shop in 1982. Sal enjoyed all his customers and putting smiles on their faces. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus Holy Crusaders Council 9193 in Blackwood. Sal was a devoted family man to all. There will be a viewing from 9am to 11am Saturday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 12 noon at St. Charles Borromeo RC Church, Sicklerville. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Runnemede-Bellmawr-Glendora Rotary, PO Box 40, Glendora, NJ 08029, where Sal's goodwill can be carried on. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 14, 2019