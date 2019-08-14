Services
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 665-0150
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of St. Stephen
6300 Browning Road
Cherry Hill - passed away on August 11, 2019.

Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (nee Casey). Devoted father of Betty Anne Martino (John), Rose Krawiecki, Salvatore Messina (Sandi), Susan Pica (Gary), John Messina (Colleen), and Anna Messina. Loving grandfather of Melissa, Michelle, Robert (Keeley), Christina, Julianna, Stacie, Gary, Libby, Suzy, Matthew, Lexi, Nicole, Mia (Stephen), Michael, Jamie, and Kacie. Cherished great grandfather of Bo, Luca, and Riley. Dear brother of Pat Rodio and the late Adolph, Joe and Vito Messina.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation & Funeral on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 8 - 10 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road in Pennsauken. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM at the Church of St. Stephen, 6300 Browning Road. Entombment will follow at Calvary Mausoleum in Cherry Hill.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to Cathedral Kitchen, 1514 Federal Street, Camden, NJ 08105. Info, condolences and guestbook at

www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 14, 2019
