Samantha Eden Goldsmith
New York - Samantha Eden Goldsmith, 34, of New York City, died much too soon on July 8, 2020. Sammy grew up in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, where she graduated from Cherry Hill High School East, and then attended University of Maryland, where she graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications. After college, Sammy moved to New York City where she began a successful career in corporate communications, first at The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., then at Ralph Lauren, and finally returning to The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Sammy was a wonderful writer and loved using her talents to advance philanthropic causes. She was a kind, loving and compassionate woman who always put others before herself. She was a light to her family and the countless devoted friends she made throughout her life.
Sammy was struck by an automobile while in England with friends 11 months ago and suffered a severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). The courageous fight she waged and the meaningful progress that she made in her efforts to recover from her injury were a testament to the kind of person she was. She ultimately succumbed to unexpected complications from her injuries.
She is survived by her parents, Cathy Schriber-Goldsmith and Steven Goldsmith, her sister, Jenny Morgan Goldsmith (Benjamin Spira-Gutner), her nephew Jack Spira-Gutner who she adored more than anything, her grandmother, Gloria Schriber, her aunt, Wendy J. Schriber, and a myriad of friends and colleagues. She was also the granddaughter of the late Jack Schriber. She will be deeply missed and always loved and remembered.
Relatives and friends are invited Friday, July 10, 2020 beginning 11:45 am to
PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 12:30 pm. Interment at Roosevelt Memorial Park will be private.
Please be advised that only 100 people are permitted in our facility and that masks are required. Unfortunatly due to NJ State regulations there can be no exceptions. Those who cannot be in the funeral home can watch the live stream service on the Platt Memorial Chapels YouTube Channel.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to Sammy's GoFundMe site (https://gf.me/u/x49my3
). The family intends to donate contributions made in Sammy's name to TBI research with the hope of helping other patients and families in their fight.