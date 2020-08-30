Samuel Anthony Grisoff Jr.



Marlton - Samuel Anthony Grisoff Jr. age 82 formerly of Marlton, NJ passed away peacefully Saturday August 22, 2020. Born in Rochester, NY. Preceded in death by his wife Marjorie Grisoff and loving son Sam Grisoff and brother Gregory brother in law Harold and granddaughter Celina. Survived by his loving brother Robert Grisoff and wife Marlene and sister Darlene Morris, sister in law Angela. Sons Donald (wife Karen), Joseph (wife Debbie) and David and daughter in law Patricia Grisoff. Grandchildren Xana, Samuel IV, Brandy, Jaqueline, Brandon, Dean, Joseph Jr.



Sam enjoyed golf and had quite a sense of humor. Rest in Peace Pop.



Memorial service to take place at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store