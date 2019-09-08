Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
8:00 PM
Samuel Bryant Sr.

Samuel Bryant Sr. Obituary
Samuel Bryant Sr.

Williamstown - Samuel G. Bryant, Sr., 67, of Williamstown, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

Sam was a proud U.S. Marine Veteran. He was an avid Philadelphia Flyers and Oakland Raiders fan. His favorite times were spent with his best buddy, and his pride & Joy, his grandson, Nico.

Beloved son of the late Edward and Florence Bryant. Devoted father of Anita (Jeffrey) Anastasi and Samuel (Rebecca) Bryant, Jr. Dear brother of 10 siblings. He will be deeply missed by his brother William (Denise) Bryant and sister Margaret (late Richard) Green. Loving grandfather of Nico his pride and joy and step grandfather of Mikilena. Loving uncle of Stephanie, Shannon, Ava, Jace and several nieces and nephews. Loving companion of his dog Diesel and late dog Katie.

Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Tuesday, September 10th from 6:00 - 8-:00 PM at the BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, 420 South Main St., Williamstown. Memorial Service will follow at 8:00 PM. Cremation private.

In lieu of flowers contributions in his name can be made to the City of Elderly Love, PO Box 359, Skippack, PA 19474 or @ www.cityofelderlylove.org.

Memories and condolences may be shared online @ www.bell-hennessy.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 8, 2019
