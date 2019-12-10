Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Gross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel D. Gross

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel D. Gross Obituary
Samuel D. Gross

Burlington - Samuel D. Gross of Burlington, NJ, died December 7, 2019. Age 97. Mr. Gross was a lifelong resident of Cherry Hill before moving to Burlington in 2012. He was predeceased by his beloved companion of 25 years E. Jane Carr. Father of Mary Louise Davis (Wayne). Cherished relation and friend of Patricia Fialkovich (Al), Dan Carr (Donna), and Shaun Carr (Anne). Also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation Friday morning 10 to 10:45am at Schetter Funeral Home, 304 West Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Service 11am. Interment Eglinton Cemetery, 320 Kings Hwy, Clarksboro, NJ 08020. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The Masonic Home of New Jersey [email protected] Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -