Samuel D. Gross
Burlington - Samuel D. Gross of Burlington, NJ, died December 7, 2019. Age 97. Mr. Gross was a lifelong resident of Cherry Hill before moving to Burlington in 2012. He was predeceased by his beloved companion of 25 years E. Jane Carr. Father of Mary Louise Davis (Wayne). Cherished relation and friend of Patricia Fialkovich (Al), Dan Carr (Donna), and Shaun Carr (Anne). Also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation Friday morning 10 to 10:45am at Schetter Funeral Home, 304 West Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Service 11am. Interment Eglinton Cemetery, 320 Kings Hwy, Clarksboro, NJ 08020. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The Masonic Home of New Jersey [email protected] Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019