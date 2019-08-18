|
Samuel Devine
Camden - On August 14, 2019, Sam passed away peacefully at home. Born in Marlton, Sam retired from the Philadelphia Shipyard. Sam is the loving father of Maxine Kelly, Antoine B. Devine, Estelle Sanders, Samuel "Tyrone" Devine and the late, Glen Howard Devine; the loving brother of Rachel Diggs and Ruth Still; the loving stepfather of Sandra Michelle Zalud (Michael), Diane (John) Ryan, the late, Nancy Candera and Hal (Marlyn) Candera; a loving grandfather, great grandfather and uncle as well as a dear friend to Sandra Mitchell.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Tuesday, August 20th from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ where his Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM following the Visitation. Entombment Harleigh Mausoleum, Camden, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at .
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 18, 2019