Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-1675
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
Samuel Devine


1935 - 2019
Samuel Devine Obituary
Samuel Devine

Camden - On August 14, 2019, Sam passed away peacefully at home. Born in Marlton, Sam retired from the Philadelphia Shipyard. Sam is the loving father of Maxine Kelly, Antoine B. Devine, Estelle Sanders, Samuel "Tyrone" Devine and the late, Glen Howard Devine; the loving brother of Rachel Diggs and Ruth Still; the loving stepfather of Sandra Michelle Zalud (Michael), Diane (John) Ryan, the late, Nancy Candera and Hal (Marlyn) Candera; a loving grandfather, great grandfather and uncle as well as a dear friend to Sandra Mitchell.

Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Tuesday, August 20th from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ where his Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM following the Visitation. Entombment Harleigh Mausoleum, Camden, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at .
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 18, 2019
