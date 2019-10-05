|
Samuel Harmon Smith
Blackwood - On October 3, 2019; age 76 years.
Beloved husband of Kathleen Kirby-Smith; Devoted father of Kathleen Tracey Baez, Donna DiPiero-Hester, Tonya Rolle, Andrea Hicks, Barbara Rojas, Samantha Watkis, Solomon Smith and the late William Kaufmann; Loving grandfather of 18 and great grandfather of 6 and dear brother of Janice, Sherry, Barbara, Gladys and the late Edward and James. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Prior to his retirement, Sam was employed as a laborer with Union Local 222 in Camden and was the owner and operator of Sam's Mini Mart in Northgate Apts. and the Cacique Family Affair Hall in Camden.
All services are being handled privately under the direction of Penn Jersey Cremation.
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 5, 2019