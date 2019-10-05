Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Harmon Smith


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel Harmon Smith Obituary
Samuel Harmon Smith

Blackwood - On October 3, 2019; age 76 years.

Beloved husband of Kathleen Kirby-Smith; Devoted father of Kathleen Tracey Baez, Donna DiPiero-Hester, Tonya Rolle, Andrea Hicks, Barbara Rojas, Samantha Watkis, Solomon Smith and the late William Kaufmann; Loving grandfather of 18 and great grandfather of 6 and dear brother of Janice, Sherry, Barbara, Gladys and the late Edward and James. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Prior to his retirement, Sam was employed as a laborer with Union Local 222 in Camden and was the owner and operator of Sam's Mini Mart in Northgate Apts. and the Cacique Family Affair Hall in Camden.

All services are being handled privately under the direction of Penn Jersey Cremation.
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.