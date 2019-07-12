Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:45 AM - 12:15 PM
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Trinity Episcopal Church
207 W. Main St
Moorestown, NJ
View Map
Resources
Cherry Hill -

Samuel J. Louie of Cherry Hill, NJ died on July 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Carrie Louie (nee Jung). Loving father of Gregory J. Louie (Elizabeth) of Mt. Laurel, NJ and Sheri Saltarelli (Gabriel) of Princeton, NJ. Devoted grandfather of Victoria, Alison, Patrick, Benjamin, Annabella and Katherine. Dear brother of Betty Jung, Harry Louie and Eleanor Chin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Viewing Tuesday 10:45am to 12:15pm in the Schetter Funeral Home, 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Funeral service 1pm in Trinity Episcopal Church, 207 W. Main St. Moorestown, NJ 08057. Entombment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the , 1 Union Street, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. Please visit schetterfh.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 12, 2019
Remember
