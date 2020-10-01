1/1
Samuel J. Malone
1923 - 2020
Samuel J. Malone

Rio Grande - Samuel J. Malone, on September 30, 2020, of Rio Grande, NJ. Age 97. Beloved husband of the late Marie (nee Rayshe). Beloved father of Sam Malone (Dolores), Joe Malone (Angela) and Susan Gatta (the late Bill). Loving grandfather of Billy, Jennifer, Christopher, Lisa, Joey and Andrea and great grandfather of Alexa, Anthony, Nicholas, Joey, Dominic, C.J., Samantha, Anthony, Natalia, Isabella and Sammy. Mr. Malone served in the Pacific with the U.S. Army during WWII. He was a hard worker and he was dedicated to his family. There will be a viewing from 9am to 10:30am Tuesday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11:30am Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church, Blackwood. Entombment New St. Mary's Mausoleum, Bellmawr. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
OCT
6
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
