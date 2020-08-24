Samuel R. Thurston
Vineland, NJ - Formerly of Somerdale, age 86, passed away on August 24, 2020. Samuel worked as a mason for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed fishing, hunting, and was a longtime member of Glendora Buck Club. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Beloved husband of 68 years to Mary E. Thurston (nee Haymons). Devoted father of James Thurston, Brian Thurston (Leann), Pamela Thurston, and the late Patricia Noble. Loving grandfather of Amanda, Jeanine, Richard, Hailey, Ryan, Tammy, Brian, Jeremy, Jimmy, Steven, and the late Chucky. Also survived by many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings: William, Frank, Roland, Barbara, and Janet. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Thursday, August 27th from 6:00 - 7:00 PM at the FARNELLI FUNERAL HOME, 504 N. Main Street, Williamstown, where a service will be held at 7:00 PM. Cremation will be held privately following services. To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.farnellifuneralhome.com