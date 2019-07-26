|
Samuel Rescinito
Turnersville - Samuel "Reds" Rescinito, Jr., 87, of Turnersville, New Jersey, passed away peacefully with his family on Monday, July 22, 2019.
Legacy
Born in Philadelphia, PA, Samuel worked for the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard for 37 years. He worked his way from Boilermaker to a Naval Engineer. He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He enjoyed baseball watching the Phillies and the Yankees, hunting and he was Mr. fix-it he could fix anything. Avid Washington Twp. youth sports fan.
Family
He is the beloved husband of 66 years to Joan Rescinito (nee Bennett). Devoted father of Deborah Galbraith (the late Scott) and Thomas Rescinito (Jamie). Treasured grandfather of Michael (Christina) and Gina (Matt). Cherished great grandfather of Alessandra and Anthony. Predeceased by his parents Anna and Samuel Rescinto, Sr. and brother and sisters Rose, Andrew and Phyllis.
Farewell Tribute
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Tuesday, July 30th from 10:30AM to 1:00PM at McGuinness Funeral Home 573 Egg Harbor Road, Sewell, NJ 08080. Celebration of life Service at 1:00PM Interment will be private by the request of the family.
Published in Courier-Post on July 26, 2019