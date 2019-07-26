Services
McGuinness Funeral Home - Washington Township
573 Egg Harbor Road
Sewell, NJ 08080
(856) 270-6409
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:30 AM - 1:00 PM
McGuinness Funeral Home
573 Egg Harbor Road
Sewell, NJ
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
McGuinness Funeral Home
573 Egg Harbor Road
Sewell, NJ
View Map
Samuel Rescinito


1932 - 2019
Samuel Rescinito Obituary
Samuel Rescinito

Turnersville - Samuel "Reds" Rescinito, Jr., 87, of Turnersville, New Jersey, passed away peacefully with his family on Monday, July 22, 2019.

Legacy

Born in Philadelphia, PA, Samuel worked for the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard for 37 years. He worked his way from Boilermaker to a Naval Engineer. He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He enjoyed baseball watching the Phillies and the Yankees, hunting and he was Mr. fix-it he could fix anything. Avid Washington Twp. youth sports fan.

Family

He is the beloved husband of 66 years to Joan Rescinito (nee Bennett). Devoted father of Deborah Galbraith (the late Scott) and Thomas Rescinito (Jamie). Treasured grandfather of Michael (Christina) and Gina (Matt). Cherished great grandfather of Alessandra and Anthony. Predeceased by his parents Anna and Samuel Rescinto, Sr. and brother and sisters Rose, Andrew and Phyllis.

Farewell Tribute

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Tuesday, July 30th from 10:30AM to 1:00PM at McGuinness Funeral Home 573 Egg Harbor Road, Sewell, NJ 08080. Celebration of life Service at 1:00PM Interment will be private by the request of the family.

share the memories … share love … ShareLife® at www.mcgfuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 26, 2019
