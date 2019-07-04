Services
Gaskill-Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC
33 West Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
(856) 662-0813
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
Grace Episcopal Church
7 East Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Episcopal Church
7 East Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ
Samuel T. Reilley

Cinnaminson - Samuel T. Reilley, age 85 of Cinnaminson and formerly of Pennsauken passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated 11 am, Saturday at Grace Episcopal Church, 7 East Maple Avenue, Merchantville. A Masonic Service will be held at 10:45 am. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 9:30 am until time of service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. For condolences please visit www.gaskillbrown.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 4, 2019
