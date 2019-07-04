|
Samuel T. Reilley
Cinnaminson - Samuel T. Reilley, age 85 of Cinnaminson and formerly of Pennsauken passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated 11 am, Saturday at Grace Episcopal Church, 7 East Maple Avenue, Merchantville. A Masonic Service will be held at 10:45 am. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 9:30 am until time of service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. For condolences please visit www.gaskillbrown.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 4, 2019